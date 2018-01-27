Resilient tipped to live up to its name despite rumours of looming threat

Resilient is not about to become the next Steinhoff, say analysts and fund managers.

They've been scrutinising the listed property group in the wake of rumours that it was about to be exposed by Viceroy Research, the US outfit whose report on Steinhoff is thought to have contributed to the collapse of the multinational's share price.

Analysts are determined not to be shown up as gullible fools again.

Viceroy's report, titled Steinhoff's Skeletons: Off-balance Sheet Entities Inflating Earnings, Obscuring Losses, may have been the work of discredited activist short-sellers - they admit they made a fortune out of Steinhoff's collapse - but it was published a day after Steinhoff's announced CEO Markus Jooste had resigned and auditors Deloitte refused to sign off on the financial statements.

So when Viceroy tweeted that it would be releasing a report about another South African company, Resilient's share price fell 28%, before recovering.

The question is why Viceroy might want to target Resilient.

Analysts are largely confident that Viceroy has nothing on Resilient that its shareholders need to be worried about, or don't already know.

"Nothing that we're aware of, because we look at these things from a fundamental perspective and we've been following these companies for a long time", said Keillen Ndlovu, the head of Stanlib's listed property funds that is invested in Resilient.

The Resilient group includes some of the largest blue-chip real estate stocks listed on the JSE: Resilient Reit, Nepi Rockcastle, Fortress Income Fund and Greenbay Properties.

The most serious concern has been about the cross-holdings between these companies. Ndlovu said its complicated structure was not the norm compared with most global companies, but there was nothing sinister about it. "It doesn't raise the issue of governance as long as there is proper disclosure and the market is aware of what's going on."

It's a good way to raise capital, fund projects and boost earnings, he said.

Nesi Chetty, head of property at MMI Investment and saving that invests in Resilient, said this had allowed Resilient to develop and buy good shopping centres in Eastern Europe.

Instead of doing it all through its own balance sheet, it invests in other companies in the stable which have more expertise. "They own shares in other companies in the stable. The market regards it as cross-holdings, but it's a healthy relationship," said Chetty.

Analysts say a possible red flag is that mergers between members of the Resilient stable have created overvalued companies which trade at big premiums to their net asset value.

Ndlovu said these valuations were driven by high earnings growth, outlook and development pipelines. "It's the market that supports that, because it's the market that dictates share prices." Its cross-holdings have become more of an issue because of the Steinhoff debacle, he believes.

"The market is starting to look at businesses with more complex structures offshore. They become a target for further scrutiny."

But property is different to equities.

"Resilient's income statements are very definite because they're hard assets," said Chetty.

"With tenants and properties you're collecting the rental and paying it out. There's no way to manipulate distribution in a property company because cash flows are very close to distribution."

Matthew Thomson, an analyst at Rezco Asset Management, sounds a more cautious note about Resilient's valuation. "For a property company generally you're not going to find these valuations anywhere."

"Yes, there's a tangible asset, yes there's tangible cash flow. But it's purely investors' goodwill that's giving them this premium valuation." He says Viceroy could "potentially" target this, but it is doubtful anything could come out that the market doesn't already know.

This makes them different to Steinhoff which was far more opaque about what it was up to. Jooste was notoriously uncommunicative. Analysts say that by contrast Resilient's founder and CEO Des de Beer has always been visible, accessible and open to questions.

As a result of concern in the market, Resilient has brought forward its results presentation by two weeks to Tuesday.