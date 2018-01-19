Ferrier responds to talk of Viceroy's alleged inside info on Steinhoff

Australian restructuring specialist Ferrier Hodgson has moved to distance itself from a former employee's involvement with Viceroy Research, the the team that won big by betting on Steinhoff’s share price collapse.

Ferrier issued a statement on Friday saying that Gabriel Bernarde had resigned from Ferrier on November 3.

"Ferrier Hodgson has no relationship with Viceroy Research and was unaware that Mr Bernarde had any involvement with that firm," it said.

"Any actions Mr Bernarde took were his own undertaking and not as part of his employment with Ferrier Hodgson. Ferrier Hodgson has received no benefit from Mr Bernarde’s involvement with Viceroy.

"Mr Bernarde had no involvement in the appointment of Ferrier Hodgson as advisers to Steinhoff Asia and had resigned his employment prior to Ferrier Hodgson becoming involved in that matter."

Business Day earlier reported that Viceroy may have had inside information on the retail group’s dire state of affairs through Bernarde.

On Thursday, former British social worker Fraser Perring revealed in a Bloomberg interview that he and two 23-year-olds, Bernarde and Aiden Lau, were behind Viceroy.

The firm researches companies it suspects of sketchy accounting and then publishes its findings while shorting the stocks.

Perring was struck off the social worker roll in 2014 for misconduct by the UK’s Health and Care Professions Council. According to Bloomberg, he later sued the regulator for mistreatment, receiving £24,000 as part of a settlement.

Bernarde was an accountant at Ferrier from February 2013 to June 2016, when he became a research analyst before leaving the company in December, according to LinkedIn.

Ferrier told the Australian Financial Review that Bernarde worked for the firm.