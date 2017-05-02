Old Mutual leaves India

Adrian Cloete, portfolio manager at PSG Wealth, said Old Mutual would make a profit on the Kotak sale. "Management expects to receive a net consideration the equivalent of £141m and as the carrying value [at December 2016] of the stake was only £45m, they should realise a profit of £96m — about 0.5% of its market value.

"Old Mutual’s management indicated that they will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, so it’s likely that the proceeds could be used to repay some of the debt at the Old Mutual plc level," Cloete said.

The group had £1.3bn of debt on its balance sheet at the end of December.

After the strategic review of its emerging markets portfolio, Omem, which operates in 18 countries, could offer those businesses outside Africa for sale. In China, it owns half of Old Mutual-Guodian with power generator China Guodian.

Kotak and Guodian reported a 24% fall in profit to R137m in the 2016 financial year, driven by losses from lower investment income in China.

In Latin America, Old Mutual owns Old Mutual Holding de Colombia; a savings and retirement business in Mexico; and a distribution platform, Aiva, in Uruguay. These businesses grew their combined profit 29% to R474m in 2016, which was minuscule compared with a cumulative R12.3bn profit from Omem’s businesses in Africa.

Old Mutual said it would focus on its high-return and cash-generative businesses in sub-Saharan Africa and would improve investments in East and West Africa.

"Omem is likely to use the proceeds … to repay some of the debt at the Old Mutual plc level or invest it at Omem level in sub-Saharan Africa, which could include SA," said Cloete.