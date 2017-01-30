Liberty update leaves sector reeling
The disastrous trading update from Liberty spooks the market
Shareholders of major life insurance companies lost more than R10bn on Friday, as share prices tumbled following a disastrous trading update from Liberty, which has raised concerns over the sector’s profitability.
Economic growth over the past two years has crawled to about 1% a year, resulting in job losses and enormous withdrawals from retirement and pension funds.
Liberty said that normalised headline earnings per share for the year to December 2016 were expected to be 35%-55% lower than the previous period. The share dropped nearly 11%, wiping R3.1bn off the company’s market value. The share prices of rivals Sanlam, MMI and Discovery fell more than 2%, while Old Mutual ended flat.
"It’s a very worrying trading update. Until you see the full results you’re not quite sure whether it’s the industry or just bad management [at Liberty]," said David Shapiro, deputy chairman at Sasfin Securities.
Liberty, which reported a 9% decline in earnings for the six months to June 2016, was plagued by lower investment returns, rand strength and write-offs in its asset management business, Stanlib.
But fundamental challenges pertaining to higher claims and policy surrenders spooked the market, which was left wondering what affect this would have on the financial results of other life insurers.
Customers had cancelled long-term insurance and investment policies amid increased financial pressure (in a low-growth economy), while risk claims in the corporate and retail businesses were abnormally high, Liberty said.
In a recent interview with Business Day, Liberty CEO Thabo Dloti said retirement funds were bleeding assets in the face of rising unemployment and lower contribution rates. Drastic steps were needed to preserve SA’s savings pool.
As was the case in 2008, weak equity markets and a sluggish economy had led to a meaningful increase in lapse rates among retail affluent clients, said an analyst who asked to remain anonymous.
Please login or register to comment.