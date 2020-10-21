Companies / Energy Activist shareholders push Sasol to table climate-related resolution Two non-profit companies are pressuring Sasol to table the resolutions for greater transparency in terms of complying with the Paris Accord BL PREMIUM

Shareholder activists have called on Sasol to table a climate-related resolution at its upcoming AGM, heaping pressure on one of the country’s biggest emitters of greenhouse gases to play bigger role in curbing global warming.

Non-profit companies, Just Share and the Raith Foundation, this week, co-filed a shareholder resolution for consideration at the meeting, scheduled for November 20.