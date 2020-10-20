Opinion / Columnists GRAY MAGUIRE: Great strides made preparing the ground for green investments The National Business Initiative and the Carbon Trust have developed a taxonomy for social and sustainable finance initiatives BL PREMIUM

In May 2020, the National Treasury released a technical paper titled “Financing a Sustainable Economy”, the aim of which was to provide an overview of the essential legislation, trends, developments, risks and opportunities for the constituent components of the SA finance sector.

One of the recommendations was establishing a “taxonomy” to assist in building credibility and consistency in sustainable investments, along the lines of the EU’s green taxonomy. The initiative supports complementary efforts by other private and public sector actors, including the JSE’s recent expansion of its green segment. Taxonomies of this nature set out sector and activity-based criteria that enable regulators and investors to sort the wheat from the chaff when it comes to identifying, financing and developing green and socially inclusive projects.