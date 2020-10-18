The IMF no longer sees climate change in purely monetary terms

Cleverly, the IMF tests its measures against those reductive cost/benefit models — both the old school modelling by William Nordhaus, which is notorious for downplaying the damage caused by climate change; and the newer methodology developed by Marshall Burke, Solomon Hsiang and Edward Miguel in 2015 that found up to a quarter of global GDP could be affected by 2100 if emissions aren’t cut.

The IMF still concludes that its proposed measures are net beneficial throughout the rest of the century. Even using the model where climate action is most harmful to growth — Nordhaus’s — the IMF's projections show only a slight drag on GDP from 2037 to 2050, before the longer term benefits kick in. Even this, the IMF authors say, would be negated by benefits from lower air pollution and reduced traffic.

The IMF’s WEO chapter builds on other evidence published this year that green measures are good for economic growth, particularly when it comes to recoveries. It also adds to the growing understanding among policymakers that climate change is far more risky than most models would have us believe. The Network for Greening the Financial System — a coalition of dozens of central banks and financial supervisors — noted last year that higher cost estimates were more “robust”, and that most attempts to model the cost of climate change leave out effects such as catastrophic events and sea level rise.

The IMF’s new approach might herald a tipping point not just in the institution’s thinking about climate change, but the mainstream views of economics and policymaking. The fund’s fall 2012 World Economic Outlook included the argument that austerity measures might counteract growth, marking the crumbling of a prevailing orthodoxy that had long been advanced by the IMF itself.

Still, the IMF has to figure out how to implement its new thinking. A Dutch think-tank, Recourse, last week published analysis suggesting that the IMF’s Article IV country reports don’t take climate change seriously enough. Its detailed review of the reports on Indonesia, India, SA, the Philippines and Mozambique found that climate change was only identified as a macroeconomic risk for the last two.

The IMF analysis, Recourse argued, seemed to downplay the risks of SA and Indonesia’s heavy reliance on export earnings from coal, and of Mozambique being on the cusp of becoming a big exporter of both coal and natural gas. The report cites numerous instances where seemingly neutral IMF recommendations in areas such as tax or infrastructure would effectively lock in more dependence on fossil fuels.

High-level models are well and good, but as the Recourse report demonstrates, the details of implementation are what matters. That probably isn’t lost on IMF executive director Kristalina Georgeiva. “Macro decisions have micro consequences,” she told Bloomberg Economics’ Stephanie Flanders last month, in a wide-ranging interview that also highlighted a little-known fact about her background: her PhD was, it turns out, in environmental economics.

Bloomberg