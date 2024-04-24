Companies / Energy

WATCH: How transmission company’s trading platform will work

Business Day TV spoke to energy writer of Business Day, Denene Erasmus

24 April 2024 - 15:57
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, April 11 2023. Picture: ALET PRETORIUS/REUTERS
The National Transmission Company of SA (NTCSA) is poised to launch its trading platform by July, a few months later than expected. Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has assured the public of fair energy pricing through increased competition within the operation of the NTCSA. For more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Business Day energy writer Denene Erasmus.

