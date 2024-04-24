Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, April 11 2023. Picture: ALET PRETORIUS/REUTERS
The National Transmission Company of SA (NTCSA) is poised to launch its trading platform by July, a few months later than expected. Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has assured the public of fair energy pricing through increased competition within the operation of the NTCSA. For more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Business Day energy writer Denene Erasmus.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: How transmission company’s trading platform will work
Business Day TV spoke to energy writer of Business Day, Denene Erasmus
The National Transmission Company of SA (NTCSA) is poised to launch its trading platform by July, a few months later than expected. Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has assured the public of fair energy pricing through increased competition within the operation of the NTCSA. For more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Business Day energy writer Denene Erasmus.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.