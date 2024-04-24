Oando releases 2022 results and reports loss
The group was suspended by the JSE on April 2 for failing to submit its earnings reports on time
24 April 2024 - 09:28
Nigerian energy group Oando, which was suspended by the JSE on April 2 for failing to submit its earnings reports on time, has released its 2022 annual financial statements.
Oando, which has listings on both the Nigerian Exchange and the JSE, had its shares suspended by the Johannesburg bourse for failing to meet the deadline to publish its 2022 audited year-end results and the interim results for 2023...
