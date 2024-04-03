WATCH: Deadline extended for latest renewable energy procurement bid window

Companies / Energy

03 April 2024 - 15:38
Picture: 123RF/VACLAW VOLRAB
Picture: 123RF/VACLAW VOLRAB

Eskom has extended the deadline for its latest renewable energy procurement bid window. The state-owned energy company says the move accommodates processing timelines and bidder requests, and aims to procure 5,000MW, including solar and wind power. Business Day’s Denene Erasmus provided more detail.

