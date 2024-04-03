Eskom has extended the deadline for its latest renewable energy procurement bid window. The state-owned energy company says the move accommodates processing timelines and bidder requests, and aims to procure 5,000MW, including solar and wind power. Business Day’s Denene Erasmus provided more detail.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Deadline extended for latest renewable energy procurement bid window
Business Day TV talks to Business Day’s energy writer, Denene Erasmus
