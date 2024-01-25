Call for expression of interest: SGB-Smit Power Matla

SGB-Smit Power Matla (SSPM) is an industry leader with expertise in manufacturing small and large transformers for the local and international power market; it has factories in both Pretoria and Cape Town.

The business rescue practitioners of SSPM invite interested parties to submit an expression of interest (EOI) for the acquisition of the business.

EOI number: EOI5658

Submissions details: Interested parties must submit their EOI by sending their proposals (including company profiles) via email to Enké De Roos at enke@engagedbt.co.za. Kindly note: Industry knowledge and expertise is critical.

Closing time and date: January 31 2024 at 5pm.

After submission of the EOI, interested investors will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement and provide proof of immediately available funds, as well as further information. Once this is received, they will be provided access to the investors’ data room.

SSPM reserves the right to accept or not accept any offers received through this request for EOI.

This article was sponsored by SGB-Smit Power Matla.