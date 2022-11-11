E&T Minerals: delivering reliability, efficiency, excellence and transparency

“When we started this business, coal appeared to be a dying asset, largely due to the drive to exit fossil fuels. We were advised to consider other markets instead, as the export market for coal had dropped and things certainly didn’t look good. You could say it was a bit of ignorance on our part, being new to the game, but we also wanted to get into the energy space and needed an entry point. The beauty of coal is the sheer volume of product, meaning it was a market with a much lower barrier to entry than others.”

He says he and Eyre have strong feelings about energy in Africa, noting that there are still many Africans with no access to energy. Therefore, while the world certainly needs renewables, they believe the continent should continue investing in renewable and non-renewable energy markets.

Coal and other commodities

“We understand the need for affordable energy in Africa, and while we agree sustainability is critical, coal and oil are going to remain the baseload for Africa’s energy for many years to come. Coal can be used as a means to uplift people, because it’s so affordable and abundant. Our prediction is that it won’t be going away any time soon, which is why we invested in it, with the understanding that it has a limited horizon of about 20-30 years,” says Ngulube.

Eyre adds that while the company’s niche is coal, E&T remains open to anything. “We are looking at various other commodities, especially those related to renewable technologies. Moving forward in this space, battery storage will be key, so we are exploring lithium assets in Namibia, the copper boom in Zambia, as well as the potential for chrome and other rare earth metals — but these renewable-focused assets need to be developed first,” says Eyre.

“We had some difficulty with the European markets when the initial thrust of going green occurred, and there was a lack of investment in coal in these markets, which is still the case today. However, we are now witnessing a pushback, suggesting coal will still be around for some time, especially as, I suspect, the energy crisis will worsen before things improve.”