Sasol does not expect fuel shortage as it pauses work at Natref refinery

Producer declares force majeure and says steps are being taken to stabilise supplies from Sasolburg’s Natref plant

17 July 2022 - 20:35 Michelle Gumede
UPDATED 17 July 2022 - 23:01

SA’s largest fuel producer, Sasol, has declared force majeure after delays in crude oil shipments shut down its Natref refinery but says at this stage it does not expect fuel shortages.

The company said shipment delays had affected the availability of crude oil feedstock for processing at Sasolburg’s Natref plant, necessitating the closure of the refinery...

