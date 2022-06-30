Life / Motoring EDITOR'S NOTE Do fuel-saving devices work? With fuel prices at record levels, it is good to know if additives and gadgets can really save you money B L Premium

With petrol and diesel prices at record levels, there is renewed interest in aftermarket “fuel-saving” devices and additives that claim to save you money at the fuel pumps.

A variety of aftermarket products — including fuel additives, magnets and air flow modifiers — claim improved fuel consumption and/or an increase in power. Some make bold claims about being able to save up to 17% on your fuel bills...