×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

EDITOR'S NOTE

Do fuel-saving devices work?

With fuel prices at record levels, it is good to know if additives and gadgets can really save you money

BL Premium
30 June 2022 - 05:07 Denis Droppa

With petrol and diesel prices at record levels, there is renewed interest in aftermarket “fuel-saving” devices and additives that claim to save you money at the fuel pumps.

A variety of aftermarket products — including fuel additives, magnets and air flow modifiers — claim improved fuel consumption and/or an increase in power. Some make bold claims about being able to save up to 17% on your fuel bills...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now