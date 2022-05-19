Companies / Energy Renergen posts big jump in revenue as gas prices soar Alternative and renewable energy company expects sales to rise further on growing demand for helium from the healthcare, technology and aerospace sectors and a continued shortage in the global market B L Premium

Alternative and renewable energy company Renergen on Thursday reported a surge an annual revenue, bolstered by a soaring gas prices in the wake of the war in Ukraine that is threatening supply.

The company, which is set to launch its Virginia Gas Project in June, expects sales to rise further on growing demand for helium from the healthcare, technology and aerospace sectors and a continued shortage in the global market...