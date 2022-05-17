×

News & Fox

PODCAST: Chris Griffith’s picks for the SA’s future energy mix

17 May 2022 - 06:00

Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith tells Peter Bruce in this episode of Podcasts from the Edge that he thinks SA is still investable but that the state makes too many plans that it doesn’t implement.

On the cusp of switching on a 50MW renewable power project to help power close to 30% of Gold Fields’ South Deep mine on the Witwatersrand, he reckons the goal would be enough renewable energy to make it 100%. Investors want it. Banks want it. "Going green won’t reflect in your revenue,” he says. “It’ll be in your share price.”  

In this wide-ranging conversation, one of SA’s top industrialists reveals his picks for the country’s future energy mix. Gas? Nuclear? Listen in….

Podcasts from the Edge is a production of TimesLIVE Podcasts.

