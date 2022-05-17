Kibo signs deal to supply 1,000MW of CellCube batteries in Southern Africa
Target market is ICT towers, gated communities, shopping centres and commercial parks
17 May 2022 - 13:03
Kibo Energy, an Africa-focused power project company, signed a five-year deal to deploy 1,000MW of alternative energy in Southern Africa as load-shedding continues to hamper local economic growth.
The JSE-listed group penned the deal with Austrian-based Enerox, which manufactures and distributes vanadium redox flow batteries under its CellCube brand...
