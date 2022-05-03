Companies / Energy Operations at Renergen’s gas plant expected ‘imminently’ Renergen’s subsidiary Tetra4 wholly owns a gas plant in the Free State, SA’s only onshore petroleum development right, which contains among the world’s highest helium concentrations B L Premium

Higher energy prices and fewer Covid-19 lockdowns helped helium and natural gas group Renergen increase its revenue more than a third and improve its loss per share by more than one-fifth, as it expects its Virginia gas plant to become operational “imminently”.

Despite the financial performance, the group believes it is well under way in its transition from a “project company to an operational focused company”...