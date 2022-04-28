Energy-efficient appliances to help SA consumers escape electricity shortage and inflation
In response to the growing energy crisis, Defy has developed a Solar Hybrid cooling product range that uses a combination of electricity and solar energy
28 April 2022 - 18:35
Calling on consumers to realise that “conscious buying decisions” can affect environmental change, Defy Appliances' newly appointed CEO Mustafa Soylu says it’s up to local businesses to invest in and adopt more energy-efficient processes and ecosystems within their own sectors.
The need for energy efficiency in SA, the world’s 12th-largest source of greenhouse gases, is driven by climate change targets set for 2050, and more immediately by Eskom’s inability to supply sufficient consistent electricity...
