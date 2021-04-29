Companies / Energy Sasol reports strong recovery in SA fuel demand BL PREMIUM

Chemicals and energy group Sasol says it has seen a strong recovery in demand for liquid fuels and gas after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in SA, mostly keeping its full-year guidance unchanged as it eyes an improved financial performance.

The group said on Thursday demand for diesel in SA is at pre-Covid-19 levels, while petrol is between 90% and 95% of pre-pandemic levels, as economic activity picked up in the wake of easing lockdown restrictions...