Companies / Energy Sasol and Air Liquide seek bidders for mega green power project In a collaborative decarbonisation effort, the two companies want to procure 900MW of renewable energy by 2030

Synfuels producer Sasol and industrial gas and services provider Air Liquide have launched a tender to procure 900MW of renewable energy, representing the largest green power procurement deal in SA’s private sector to date with an estimated value R13bn.

In a collaborative effort to reduce carbon emissions, the two companies have called for bidders to participate in a tender to procure 900MW of renewable energy by 2030 to supply Sasol’s SA operations...