Companies / Energy Sasol moves into low-carbon green hydrogen The announcements come a day after the group launched a joint tender process to procure 900MW of renewable energy BL PREMIUM

Sasol has announced two green-hydrogen initiatives as one of the country’s biggest polluters urgently charts its course for a low-carbon future.

The petrochemicals group is reinventing itself in a world economy that is rapidly moving away from fossil fuels as pressure from investors, regulators and environmental activists mounts. ..