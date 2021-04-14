Sasol moves into low-carbon green hydrogen
The announcements come a day after the group launched a joint tender process to procure 900MW of renewable energy
14 April 2021 - 10:05
UPDATED 14 April 2021 - 18:06
Sasol has announced two green-hydrogen initiatives as one of the country’s biggest polluters urgently charts its course for a low-carbon future.
The petrochemicals group is reinventing itself in a world economy that is rapidly moving away from fossil fuels as pressure from investors, regulators and environmental activists mounts. ..
