Vivo Energy reinstates dividend

JSE-listed Vivo Energy, which operates the Shell and Engen brands in 23 African countries, has reinstated its 2019 final dividend as it recovers from the effect of Covid-19 on the continent.

In the quarter to end-September 2020, Vivo reported gross cash profit of $187m — in line with $189m in the year-earlier period.

A 7% drop in fuel volumes sold, was offset by higher unit margins of $75/1,000l, compared with $71 in the third quarter of 2019.

The continued recovery of the business means the 2019 final dividend of 2.7 US cents per share, which was withdrawn due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will now be paid as an interim dividend on December 18 2020 to shareholders that are on the register at the close of business on November 20 2020.

Dividends in respect of 2020 performance will be determined at full-year results, Vivo Energy said in a statement.

“Our priority continues to be protecting the health of our people, customers and communities across our operations, while supporting our business as it continues its recovery trajectory from second-quarter levels. Mobility restrictions eased across our host countries during the third quarter, which has led to a strong improvement in gross cash profit, demonstrating our resilience and the integral nature of our products to economies across Africa,” said Vivo CEO Christian Chammas. “We are encouraged by the recent performance, which, coupled with the strength of our balance sheet, has enabled the board to restart dividend payments. We remain cautiously optimistic and believe that with our diversified and resilient business model, and attractive long-term growth opportunities across Africa, we are well positioned for the future.”

