Vivo Energy volumes rise 15% in the third quarter

The pan-African fuel retailer expects profit growth due to higher volumes and better sales margins

25 October 2019 - 09:35 karl gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE

Vivo Energy, which operates fuel stations in Africa under the Shell and Engen brands, said on Friday gross cash profit had risen 13% in its third quarter to end-September, due to higher sales volumes and better margins.

Gross cash profit for the three months through September rose to $189m (R2.7bn) year on year, while sales volumes rose 15% to 2.67-billion litres.

Year-to-date group volume growth increased to 10% against the comparable period, with the company expecting volume growth for the full year, including the Engen-branded markets, to be within its guidance range of low to mid double-digit percentage growth, the statement read.

Group year-to-date gross cash unit margins were $70 per thousand litres, and was expected to be slightly ahead of initial guidance of the high sixties per thousand litres for the full year, the company said.

The rise in gross profit was a result of stable margins in the Shell-branded markets, and strong volume growth of 15% year on year by Engen-branded markets, said CEO Christian Chammas.

At 9.05am Vivo Energy’s share price was unchanged at R22.41.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

