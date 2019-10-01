Companies / Energy

Petronas and SA partners to launch Engen IPO in 2020

01 October 2019 - 16:49 Loni Prinsloo
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Petroliam Nasional (Petronas) and its SA partners plan to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) in their fuel retailer Engen to fund the upgrade of a refinery in Durban and to expand its network of petrol stations.

A yet-to-be-decided amount of shares in the company, which is SA’s biggest fuel retailer, will likely be sold on the JSE in the first half of next year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Engen’s 135,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery needs to be upgraded to meet more stringent laws aimed at curbing pollution. Engen is 74% owned by Malaysia’s Petronas, and 26% held by a group led by Phembani, an SA company founded by Phuthuma Nhleko, one of the country’s most successful black businessmen.

JPMorgan Chase has been mandated to assist Petronas with the listing, the people said, asking not to be identified as the plan hasn’t been announced.

Engen, which was founded in 1881 and which now operates in seven African countries, has an asset value of more than R40bn ($2.6bn), according to the people. In its 2018 financial year it posted revenue of R82.5bn and net income of R1.8bn. In addition to its own operations, Engen, earlier in 2019, swapped petrol stations in eight African countries for a stake in Vivo Energy.

While Petronas gained control of Engen in 1998 it has since tried to sell the company, holding talks with SA’s state oil company, PetroSA, in 2013.

Petronas and Engen didn’t immediately comment when called. JPMorgan didn’t immediately respond to an e-mailed query.

With Yudith Ho

Bloomberg

Vivo Energy volumes rise 8% in the first half

Recently acquired Engen stations help the pan-African fuel retailer increase its profit 2%
Companies
2 months ago

Vivo Energy on track for a good 2019

Vivo Energy CEO Christian Chammas forecasts stronger growth as the company expands into Africa
Companies
2 months ago

Petronas puts gas stake up for sale

If successful, deal could mark Petronas’s biggest upstream stake sale since oil prices started declining more than two years ago
Companies
2 years ago

Investors wait to see if Vivo can make Engen acquisition a success

The pan-African fuel retailer believes its bold moves into the continent will pay off
Companies
6 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Vivo proceeds with $203.9m deal to buy service stations

Companies / Energy

Vivo Energy awaits DRC nod for service station deal

Companies / Energy

Shell and Engen network owner Vivo Energy sets JSE listing date

Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.