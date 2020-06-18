Companies / Energy Sasol ramps up cost-saving drive with proposed job cuts Unions baulk at failure to estimate numbers and job categories affected as required by law BL PREMIUM

Sasol, which is already in the process of cutting R35bn in costs, has notified employees of job cuts to come as the embattled chemicals and synthetic fuels group embarks on a restructuring exercise in order to become profitable in a low oil price environment.

Sasol, which employs 31,000 people in 31 countries, issued the retrenchment notice on Thursday morning just before releasing a market update.