Sasol ramps up cost-saving drive with proposed job cuts
Unions baulk at failure to estimate numbers and job categories affected as required by law
18 June 2020 - 23:22
Sasol, which is already in the process of cutting R35bn in costs, has notified employees of job cuts to come as the embattled chemicals and synthetic fuels group embarks on a restructuring exercise in order to become profitable in a low oil price environment.
Sasol, which employs 31,000 people in 31 countries, issued the retrenchment notice on Thursday morning just before releasing a market update.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now