Companies / Industrials

Jobs on the line at ArcelorMittal SA due to Covid-19

The company says cost-saving measures it initially took will not be enough as it battles the unprecedented effect of the virus

18 June 2020 - 16:38 Odwa Mjo
An ArcelorMittal plant. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
An ArcelorMittal plant. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

ArcelorMittal SA said on Thursday that jobs at the steelmaker were on the line as the company struggles due to the effect of Covid-19 on the economy.

“A large-scale restructuring is contemplated, and the number of jobs impacted will depend on the alternatives identified and agreed to mitigate the impact. The final outcome and number of positions affected is subject to a formal consultation process,” the company said. 

ArcelorMittal SA said the cost-saving measures it had put in place initially will not be enough as the company battles the unprecedented effect of both the virus the associated national lockdown.

“Further, the company anticipates that it will take some time for crude steel production levels to return to historical levels or planned levels of 2020. Therefore, a significant part of the company’s available production capacity may remain unutilised for an extended period,” it said in a statement.

At 3.35pm, the company’s share had fallen the most in about a month, down 6.25% to 60c, while its 2020 losses amount to about 50%. The share reached its record high of R261 in 2008.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

ArcelorMittal to pay R3.64m fine to settle emissions violation

Its Vanderbijlpark operation, home to a huge inland steel mill, has been a key source of concern for environmental justice groups
Companies
1 week ago

Ailing metals and engineering sectors need government to stop shielding ArcelorMittal

While import duties help protect ArcelorMittal SA, they hit the competitiveness of the entire steel value chain
Opinion
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Sasol moves to cut jobs ahead of organisational ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Aspen shares jump to highest since January 2019 ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Firms line up for slice of Sasol’s Lake Charles
Companies / Energy
4.
Can EOH keep the good news coming?
Companies
5.
Edcon business rescue on track, even as 17,300 ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

ArcelorMittal will need a cast-iron stomach to prevail

Companies / Industrials

ArcelorMittal SA swings to R4.67bn loss as steel demand weakens

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.