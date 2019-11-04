Companies / Energy Better days ahead for African oil and gas Africa has acutely felt the effects of the oil price crash of 2014, but a recovery is taking hold BL PREMIUM

The African oil and gas industry is shaking off years of stagnation and is now entering an exciting growth phase, according to auditing firm PwC.

PwC’s annual Africa oil & gas review for 2019, which was released on Monday, looks at developments and trends in the sector and spans the continent.