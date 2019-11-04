Better days ahead for African oil and gas
Africa has acutely felt the effects of the oil price crash of 2014, but a recovery is taking hold
04 November 2019 - 13:31
The African oil and gas industry is shaking off years of stagnation and is now entering an exciting growth phase, according to auditing firm PwC.
PwC’s annual Africa oil & gas review for 2019, which was released on Monday, looks at developments and trends in the sector and spans the continent.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.