Companies

ExxonMobil mulls selling Malaysian upstream assets

09 October 2019 - 12:05 Manuel Baigorri and Elffie Chew
Exxon Mobil Picture: REUTERS/JESSICA RINALDI
Exxon Mobil Picture: REUTERS/JESSICA RINALDI

Hong Kong/Kuala Lumpur — ExxonMobil is considering a sale of its Malaysian upstream offshore assets as the US energy giant continues with its divestiture programme, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is working with an adviser on the potential sale of the Malaysian assets, which could raise about $2bn to $3bn, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

Exxon has started sounding out potential buyers, although sale considerations are at a preliminary stage and the company could still decide against a transaction, the people said. Potential bidders for the assets could include other major energy companies with an interest in the region, the people said.

Exxon didn’t immediately respond to requests outside regular business hours in Texas where it’s headquartered, while its representatives in Singapore and Australia weren’t able to provide comment.

A sale would follow Exxon’s sale of its $4.5bn Norwegian assets in September, which is part of the company’s divestment plan designed to help fund one of the biggest corporate turnarounds in its history after years of stagnating production and a stock price that has underperformed rivals.

For Asia, Exxon is likely to exit projects worth a combined $5bn in Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia and Malaysia as part of its asset sales programme, Wood Mackenzie analysts including Andrew Harwood said in a press release Monday.

Exxon produces oil and gas in Malaysia under four production sharing contracts with the state-owned Petroliam Nasional, according to its website. The contracts cover 97,000ha off shore and have exploration and production terms ranging up to 38 years, Exxon said its most recent 10-K filing.

Bloomberg

ExxonMobil and Saudi Basic Industries to build $9bn steam cracker in Texas

The 50-50 joint venture, called Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, will have the capacity to produce 1.8-million tonnes of petrochemicals a year
Companies
3 months ago

Exxon shareholders launch fight against directors over climate change proposal

New York State Common Retirement Fund and the Church of England vow to vote against board at the company’s annual meeting due to inadequate response
Companies
5 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Go green, companies told, or prepare for investors to divest

Companies

ExxonMobil and Chevron both report lower profits

Companies

Exxon says no to cost cutting, and lifts spending targets to highest since 2014

Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.