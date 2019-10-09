Africa worries about the end of the month, not the world, fossil fuels conference told
Equatorial Guinea minister says the continent must be given a break to exploit natural resources to alleviate poverty
09 October 2019 - 19:39
African leaders are determined to develop the continent’s oil and gas reserves despite a global move away from fossil fuels as climate change concerns grow.
Gabriel Obiang Lima, Equatorial Guinea’s minister of mines and hydrocarbons, told the Africa Oil & Power conference that climate change should worry everyone “but to tell Africans, do not develop your resources, I think that is very unfair”.
