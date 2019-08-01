Vivo Energy on track for a good 2019

Vivo Energy, a JSE-listed company with more than 2,100 Shell and Engen branded service stations in 23 African countries, is on track to deliver on its objectives for the year despite some headwinds.

In its half-year results for the six months ended June 2019, Vivo Energy, which is also listed in London, reported an 8% uptick in sales to 4.9-billion litres, a 6% increase in revenue to $3.9bn and gross profits were up 2% at $318m.

“Its a strong platform for growth for this year, and in coming years,” said Vivo Energy CEO Christian Chammas.

Although sale of fuel and lubricants to commercial customers forms part of Vivo’s business, its retail division contributes almost 60% to earnings and is considered the company’s growth engine.

Vivo continues to expand into the continent and is halfway in reaching its target to deliver 82 new service stations in 2019. The company is also driving non-fuel offerings at its sites, and in the first half established 50 non-fuel retail outlets.

In June, Vivo announced it had partnered with the KFC franchisee in East Africa, Kuku Foods, in a deal which will fast-track the roll out of these quick service restaurants at Vivo service stations.

Much of Vivo’s focus now is to successfully integrate 230 Engen stations into its business, after concluding a $62m acquisition deal in February 2019. “We are working very hard to apply the Vivo way of doing business,” said Chammas.

Morocco boycott

Vivo’s gross cash margins were, however, down 5% in the first half because of issues in Morocco where a consumer boycott of fuel brands has led to a call to limit the profit margins of large fuel companies.

While Morocco had a $30m impact on Vivo’s earnings this was offset by increased earnings from Vivo’s Shell operations, as well as some earnings from Engen assets.

Chammas said that while the situation had since stabilised Morocco was no longer a heavyweight in the company's portfolio. It now represented about 10% of group earnings compared with 29% about 18 months ago.

Adjusted net income was 13% lower, primarily due to the change in finance expenses, largely driven by mark-to-market losses on interest rate swaps on long-term borrowings as well as costs of higher borrowings.

There was also an impact, although smaller, from increased tax rates, primarily due to higher taxes in the Engen markets but also because of an additional tax levy in Morocco of 2.5%.