Coal suppliers resist state pressure to cut prices
Exxaro Resources executive head of coal operations says producers committed to listen more to the government and to engage further
02 October 2019 - 18:38
Coal producers have refused to enter into an agreement to lower coal prices for Eskom, the state power utility’s largest supplier has said.
Business Day previously reported that the government met with coal producers and other role players last week to explore how they could collectively make a contribution to revive the economy.
