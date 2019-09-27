News Leader
WATCH: PwC on SA’s mining industry
PwC Africa energy utilities and resources leader Andries Rossouw talks to Business Day TV
27 September 2019 - 10:18
Eskom’s energy constraints and uncertainty around the Mining Charter still weigh on the sector, according to PwC’s Mine 2019 report.
Coal production remains the largest revenue earner for SA miners, though there is a wave of coal divestment hitting the country.
Business Day TV caught up with PwC Africa energy utilities and resources leader Andries Rossouw to find out what the research suggests about the sector’s growth trajectory.
Or listen to the full audio: