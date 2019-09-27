Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: PwC on SA’s mining industry

PwC Africa energy utilities and resources leader Andries Rossouw talks to Business Day TV

27 September 2019 - 10:18 Business Day TV
THIRD TIME LUCKY: Hopefully, the third iteration of the contested Mining Charter will be a fruitful compromise. Picture: SOWETAN
THIRD TIME LUCKY: Hopefully, the third iteration of the contested Mining Charter will be a fruitful compromise. Picture: SOWETAN

Eskom’s energy constraints and uncertainty around the Mining Charter still weigh on the sector, according to PwC’s Mine 2019 report.

Coal production remains the largest revenue earner for SA miners, though there is a wave of coal divestment hitting the country.

Business Day TV caught up with PwC Africa energy utilities and resources leader Andries Rossouw to find out what the research suggests about the sector’s growth trajectory.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Illegal mining issue too big for companies to handle on their own

Greater collaboration is needed to address the multimillion-rand criminal operations
Companies
2 days ago

State’s mining bias is making the poor poorer

Land deals that favour traditional leaders and large companies are robbing communities of their rights
Opinion
1 day ago

‘Many deaths’ feared after gold mine collapses in Chad

Illegal mine is in troubled Kouri Bougoudi, near the Libyan border
World
1 day ago

Minerals from SA’s opencast mines dominate growth over 15 years

As SA's gold production goes into "terminal decline" minerals like manganese, chrome, iron ore and PGMs fill the void
Companies
15 hours ago

Adding value to minerals is just a dream without cheaper electricity

Minerals & energy minister Gwede Mantashe acknowledges electricity prices and constraints will mean SA continues to export raw minerals
Companies
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.