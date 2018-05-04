Shell and Engen network owner Vivo Energy sets JSE listing date

Vivo Energy is set to start trading on the JSE on May 10, it announced on Friday morning.

Vivo said it had placed 332-million shares at £1.65 each, which equates to about R28.30 per share at Friday morning’s exchange rate of R17.15 to the pound.

At £1.65 per share, Vivo will float with a market capitalisation of nearly £2bn, or R34bn — which means it will weigh in on the JSE at about the same size as Barloworld and MMI.

The group, which owns a network of Shell garages in Africa and is in the process of acquiring Engen’s service stations outside SA, is listing in London with a secondary listing in Johannesburg.