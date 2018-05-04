Companies / Energy

Shell and Engen network owner Vivo Energy sets JSE listing date

04 May 2018 - 09:22 Robert Laing
Picture: SUPPLIED
Vivo Energy is set to start trading on the JSE on May 10, it announced on Friday morning.

Vivo said it had placed 332-million shares at £1.65 each, which equates to about R28.30 per share at Friday morning’s exchange rate of R17.15 to the pound.

At £1.65 per share, Vivo will float with a market capitalisation of nearly £2bn, or R34bn — which means it will weigh in on the JSE at about the same size as Barloworld and MMI.

The group, which owns a network of Shell garages in Africa and is in the process of acquiring Engen’s service stations outside SA, is listing in London with a secondary listing in Johannesburg.

In its initial public offering (IPO) next Thursday, Vivo’s owners Vitol and Helios will sell 27.7% of the company to the public for £548m.

One reason Vivo opted to list on both the JSE and the London Stock Exchange was that it needed to sell a combined minimum of 25% of its shares to the public.

Vivo said in Friday’s statement that its initial public ownership may grow to 30.5% since it was offering an additional 33-million "over-allotment" shares — which, if bought, will take the total value sold via the IPO to £603m.

Vivo’s successful IPO follows two recently ditched proposed flotations — by Consol Glass and Sagarmartha Technologies.

