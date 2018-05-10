Companies / Energy

Vivo Energy makes its JSE debut

10 May 2018 - 09:37 Robert Laing
Vivo Energy made its debut on the JSE on Thursday morning with 539,958 shares worth R16.6m trading within 20 minutes of the local bourse’s opening.

The share, whose JSE code is VVO, traded in a range of R30-R30.99.

In London, where Vivo has its primary listing and started "conditional trading" on May 4, the share was up 0.54% at 187.9 pence at 9:20am, equating to R31.74 at R16.90 to the pound.

Vivo Energy, which is jointly owned by Vitol and Helios Investment Partners, operates about 2,000 Shell-branded petrol stations across 15 African countries, expanding to nine more by the end of the year with the acquisition of Engen’s network of service stations outside SA.

Its £2bn market cap made it the London Stock Exchange’s largest initial public offering (IPO) so far in 2018, and Vivo claims to be the "the biggest Africa-focused IPO in more than a decade".

