US SEC obtains asset freeze over suspected insider trading in Anadarko

New York — The US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday obtained an asset freeze in connection with suspected insider trading in Anadarko Petroleum before the oil company agreed to be acquired by rival Chevron.

US judge Gregory Woods in Manhattan granted the freeze over accounts linked to suspicious purchases between February 8 and April 1 by unknown buyers of Anadarko securities, who the SEC said stand to make roughly $2.5m in illicit profits, according to a court filing.

In a separate complaint, the SEC said the traders were unknown as they used accounts located in Britain and Cyprus, making a series of "large, unprecedented purchases" of call option contracts in Anadarko days after the company began acquisition talks, and weeks before the potential agreement was made public.

"The timing, size, nature, and profitability of the Defendants' trades, as well as the lack of prior history of significant Anadarko options trading in the subject accounts, make the trades at issue highly suspicious," the SEC wrote.

Chevron announced on April 12 it would buy Anadarko for about $33bn. Another oil company, Occidental Petroleum, launched an unsolicited $38bn bid for Anadarko on April 24, which Anadarko said on Monday it would negotiate.

The first suspicious purchases were made on February 8, two days after Chevron privately proposed an acquisition to Anadarko, according to the SEC. All told, 1,650 call options were purchased across four transactions between then and April 1. Each purchase accounted for a large portion of such call purchases on each particular day.

Buying a call option conveys the right, but not the obligation, to purchase shares at a fixed price in the future. The value of calls can jump sharply when the underlying stock's price rises.

For example, in one of the trades laid out in the SEC filing, on April 1, 650 Anadarko contracts betting on the shares rising above $50 by mid-May were bought for $1.07 per contract.