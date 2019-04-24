Occidental offers $57bn for Anadarko, challenging Chevron

Bengaluru — Oil and gas producer Occidental Petroleum sought to scuttle Chevron's takeover of Anadarko Petroleum on Wednesday with a $57bn bid that raises the prospect of the first hostile battle for a major oil company in years.

The surprise $76-per-share proposal comes after Occidental repeatedly said in recent weeks that it had been trying to woo Anadarko in an effort to become the largest producer of oil in west Texas's Permian basin, where production has boomed in recent years.

Occidental's bid pushed Anadarko's share price in premarket trading above the $65 per share offered by Chevron. It said it had boosted the cash portion of its offer to 50% , up from earlier offers. The Chevron deal is comprised of 25% cash and 75% stock.

A deal would make Occidental the largest producer in the lucrative Permian, with total production of 533,000 barrels of oil equivalent production per day, the company said.

Shares of Anadarko were up more than 14% at $73 in premarket trading, while Occidental shares were down 8% at $57.38.

Occidental said on Wednesday in a letter to Anadarko's board that it had made two proposals of "significantly higher value" to that made by Chevron since April 8.

Anadarko would also be liable to pay Chevron a $1bn break-even fee if its board chooses to go with Occidental's offer.

"It is unfortunate that Anadarko agreed to pay a break up fee of $1bn, representing approximately $2 per share, without even picking up the phone to speak to us after we made two proposals during the week of April 8," Occidental president and CEO Vicki Hollub said in a letter to Anadarko's board on Wednesday.

Some analysts were sceptical of the offer.

"This is not a smart move on part of Occidental given the difference of size between the two companies," said Raymond James analyst Muhammed Ghulam.

"Chevron is much bigger and has the resources to combine the two companies and has significant deep water experience," Ghulam said, referring to Anadarko's Gulf of Mexico assets.