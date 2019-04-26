ExxonMobil and Chevron both report lower profits

Houston — On Friday, ExxonMobil and Chevron reported lower profits due largely to weakness in their refining operations and lower crude oil and natural gas prices.

Both US oil majors reported increased production, but cited lower refining and chemicals margins, and Exxon posted the first loss in its refining business since 2009. Exxon’s 49% fall in first-quarter profit missed forecasts, showing the turnaround at the largest US oil producer remains a work in progress.

“It was a tough market environment for us this quarter,” Exxon senior vice-president Jack Williams said on a call with analysts.

Wall Street is focused on Chevron and smaller rival Occidental Petroleum’s battle to take over Anadarko Petroleum. Occidental made a $38bn offer this week that topped Chevron’s $33bn bid.

Chevron CEO Michael Wirth signaled on Friday that Chevron considers itself on track to make a deal for Anadarko. He said the companies have started transition planning, with teams meeting this week on how to combine the shale, deep water and liquefied natural gas (LNG) businesses.

“We’ve got a strong history of successfully integrating two companies and meeting and often exceeding our synergy targets,” Wirth said during a conference call with analysts.

“We would not be surprised to see Chevron raise its offer,” analysts at Edward Jones wrote in a research note on Friday, saying the company’s bid will “ultimately be the successful one”.

The Anadarko takeover battle prompted analysts to ask Exxon about mergers and acquisitions in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, where a drilling boom has driven US oil output to an all-time record of 12-million barrels per day (bpd).

“I would be surprised if over time we did not pick up some more Permian acreage,” Williams said when an analyst asked about possible acquisitions, but added that Exxon “doesn’t need to”.

Exxon’s growing output in the Permian Basin was a bright spot, rising to 226,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the first quarter. Exxon said it remains on track to produce 1-million boepd by 2024, and will use half of its existing inventory by then.

Exxon continues to spend heavily to boost its oil and gas output, which had been on a years-long slide. CEO Darren Woods has said he believes the company has an opportunity to invest even as peers have focused more on improving cash flow and share buybacks.

Exxon’s first-quarter profit fell to $2.35bn, or 55c a share, from $4.65bn, or $1.09 a share, a year ago. Analysts had expected Exxon to earn 70c per share, according to Refinitiv Eikon estimates.

Refining margins

Chevron’s oil and gas production rose and profits in its US exploration business jumped 15% from a year earlier. Weakness in international exploration refining margins, though, knocked first-quarter net income to $2.65bn, or $1.39 per share, from $3.64bn, or $1.90 per share, a year earlier. Wall Street’s consensus was $1.30 per share.

Exxon’s oil and gas production rose 2% overall to 4-million bpd, up from 3.9-million bpd in the same period the year prior. Chevron’s daily production of oil and gas rose to 3.04-billion of barrels, from 2.85 billions of barrels in the period year earlier.

Shares of Texas-based Exxon dipped 2.9% to $79.86 in late morning trading. Shares of California-based Chevron slipped 1.3% to $116.35 in late morning trading.

