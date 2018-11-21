Companies / Energy

Sasol falls 5% after forecasting about 20% HEPS growth

Investors appear to have expected higher oil prices and a weaker rand to boost the coal-to-liquid fuel producer more

21 November 2018 - 09:25 Robert Laing
Sasol's headquarters in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Sasol's headquarters in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Sasol’s share price fell 5% to R415.05 on Wednesday morning following a trading update that appeared to disappoint market expectations.

Sasol said it expected to report on February 25 that its interim headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-December grew in the range of 12%-29%, implying about 20%.

Investors appear to have expected the coal-to-liquid fuel producer to have benefited more from higher international oil prices and a weaker rand.

Sasol said it would issue a detailed production summary of the first half of its 2019 financial year on January 24.

“Sasol is expected to deliver a solid set of results, underpinned by higher Brent crude oil and product prices, a weaker average rand exchange rate, a satisfactory performance of its global assets and much lower remeasurement items during the six months ending December 31 2018,” the company said in Wednesday’s trading update.

“Our underlying cash-flow performance and earnings are expected to be much stronger than the prior period.”

laingr@businesslive.co.za

Shareholders grill Sasol over greenhouse gas emissions

Sasol has come under fire from some of its environmentally conscious investors to table a plan on reducing emissions
Companies
2 days ago

Sasol goes for more gas in Mozambique

Sasol may now explore an area of over 3,000km² in southern Mozambique, and is also part of a successful bid to explore an area of 5,145km² further ...
Companies
12 days ago

Solidarity takes to the streets over Sasol empowerment scheme

The trade federation says the exclusion of white members from Sasol's Khanyisa scheme goes against the core values of SA's constitution
National
26 days ago

Sasol cuts its production target

Sasol has reduced its production guidance for its Secunda coal-to-oil plant but will still achive sales targets due to Natref's improved performance
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Coronation’s crown slips as waning retirement ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Momentum will pay murder victim after social ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Self-storage puts Stor-Age among top three ...
Companies / Property
4.
Renault names interim leader, but declines to ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Ma Baker acquisition a letdown for Rhodes Food ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Shareholders grill Sasol over greenhouse gas emissions
Companies / Energy

WATCH: Stock picks — Richemont and Sasol
Markets

Solidarity takes to the streets over Sasol empowerment scheme
National / Labour

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.