Sasol falls 5% after forecasting about 20% HEPS growth

Sasol’s share price fell 5% to R415.05 on Wednesday morning following a trading update that appeared to disappoint market expectations.

Sasol said it expected to report on February 25 that its interim headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-December grew in the range of 12%-29%, implying about 20%.

Investors appear to have expected the coal-to-liquid fuel producer to have benefited more from higher international oil prices and a weaker rand.

Sasol said it would issue a detailed production summary of the first half of its 2019 financial year on January 24.

“Sasol is expected to deliver a solid set of results, underpinned by higher Brent crude oil and product prices, a weaker average rand exchange rate, a satisfactory performance of its global assets and much lower remeasurement items during the six months ending December 31 2018,” the company said in Wednesday’s trading update.

“Our underlying cash-flow performance and earnings are expected to be much stronger than the prior period.”

