No more steep tariff hikes for Eskom

It pointed to a consistent trend of Eskom overestimating its sales volumes and made it clear that with an conservatively estimated 4,000MW of surplus generating capacity in 2018, Eskom must look at shutting down its most expensive coal-fired station, Arnot.

Eskom has already stopped making use of some units at Hendrina, another of its old power stations.

In its tariff determination, Nersa slashed R20bn off the amount that Eskom had requested for primary energy costs, including R10bn off its coal costs, with benchmarks for coal pricing indicating that the increase in Eskom’s coal costs during the MYPD3 period had been too high. Eskom had also included in its application the costs of renewable energy producers with whom it has not yet signed power purchasing agreements.

Nersa cut R11bn off the revenue that Eskom had applied for to cover its operating costs, reducing the sums allowed for staff and maintenance costs as well as for corporate overheads. Nersa said its own bench-marking study had found that Eskom had more than 6,000 excess employees, at an extra cost of R3.8bn.

It noted that Eskom had overspent an average 44% on incentive bonuses over the MYPD3 period, relative to what Nersa had allowed, despite declining sales and low profits.

"In reaching its decision, Nersa considered Eskom’s unwillingness to implement stringent measures to contain its costs," the regulator said.

"In the light of this, Nersa has adjusted expenditure taking this into consideration."

The regulator also took a close look at the cost overruns in Eskom’s new build programme and disallowed the entire R72bn of historical cost overruns incurred during the MYPD3 period, based on international cost benchmarks.

"These costs were tested for efficiency and prudency and it was concluded that they were inefficiently incurred," said Nersa, though it would allow Eskom to try to prove to it that the overruns were prudent.

Nersa had calculated that the 19.9% tariff increase that Eskom had asked for would have added 1.5 percentage points to consumer price inflation and would have reduced the economic growth rate by 0.35 percentage points.

