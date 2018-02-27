Blame for Trillian mess lies with previous Eskom board, says forensic investigator
The mess of Eskom’s payments to Trillian Capital Partners should be left squarely at the door of the previous board tender committee of the utility, G9 Forensics MD Rajie Murugan said in Parliament on Tuesday.
Murugan, who has been involved in investigating human rights violations both in SA and The Hague made a presentation to the parliamentary inquiry into state capture, which is being conducted by the portfolio committee on public hearings.
He told the committee that he had submitted an affidavit to the Hawks in support of a criminal investigation into those involved in Eskom’s dealings with Trillian.
Murugan said very quickly that the G9 investigation, which lasted six weeks, pointed towards possible corruption, money laundering and racketeering in relation to Eskom’s dealings with global consultancy firm McKinsey and Trillian.
Murugan recounted to MPs the way in which the G9 investigation was terminated by the Eskom board after a briefing on its early findings to a meeting of the audit and risk committee at which board members were present.
G9 told the meeting that it was necessary to investigate the board tender committee as it appeared they had contravened their fiduciary duties.
“To our amazement, two hours later, we received an e-mail from the board to terminate our investigate and to provide our final report,” Murugan said.
“In hindsight I probably should not have informed the board that they were potentially guilty of contravening their fiduciary duties and that as a forensic firm we had no intention to leave them out of the equation,” he added. He had told former chairman Zethembe Khoza that the forensic team would not gloss over the conduct of the board tender committee.
“We believe that our mandate was terminated because we made clear our intentions to investigate the board tender committee,” Murugan said.
“Put simply, the results and confirmation of unbridled abuse and dodgy decisions in the Trillian investigation, which involved some of the former board, previous CEOs and some executive managers at Eskom, was not palatable for Mr Z Khoza,” Murugan said.
He suggested that Khoza could possibly be involved in the Trillian debacle by association and was derelict in his duties as chairman of the board tender committee. Murugan believed that former CEO Johnny Dladla’s support for the G9 probe was probably the main reason he was removed.
Murugan’s senior counsel Dumisa Ntsebeza told the committee that the statement by former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh that the G9 report had been withdrawn by the firm was not true.
Murugan also discussed how McKinsey may have compromised its own business protocols, governance and ethical principles by agreeing to a model that saw Trillian Capital Partners becoming a silent partner in its contract with Eskom.
Murugan told MPs that Trillian, through its own “seriously flawed ethical and business conduct”, effectively looted or was allowed to loot Eskom’s finances by stealth.
This could not have occurred without the direct backing and/or gross negligence of Singh, former head of procurement Edwin Mabelane and former head of capital projects Prish Govender.
McKinsey had no contractual relationship with Trillian and eventually terminated its relationship with the company when it failed its due diligence probe.
But Murugan questioned the wisdom of McKinsey’s partnership with the relatively unknown Trillian. They did not manage Trillian’s work with Eskom but seemed to be quite happy with splitting the contract on a 70%-30% basis with Trillian in order to get the money.
