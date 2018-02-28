Lynne Brown intervened to stop Matshela Koko from being suspended

Former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown allegedly intervened to prevent the suspension of Matshela Koko, formerly head of generation at Eskom, who has been implicated in allegations of state capture at the utility.

The Eskom board had decided to suspend Koko in March 2017, the parliamentary inquiry into state capture heard on Wednesday.

However, this decision was revoked after the "sudden intervention" by Brown, the suspended head of group capital Abram Masango told members of the public enterprises committee, which is conducting the inquiry.

Masango also reported that in 2015, Koko had summoned him to a meeting at Melrose Arch with Gupta associate Salim Essa. At this meeting Masango was told that four Eskom executives — including Koko — would be suspended but that Koko would be the only executive who would resume his employment.