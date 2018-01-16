Companies / Energy

EXCLUSIVE: Debt axe threatens Eskom's survival

The key challenge for the power utility is refinancing its maturing debt

16 January 2018 - 05:34 Carol Paton, Charlotte Matthews and Hilary Joffe
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Eskom is struggling to finalise its interim financial statements for the six months to September because of concern about its ability to refinance maturing debt — which has placed question marks over its status as a going concern.

The company is expected to go to the international market later in January with a $1bn bond issue, which if successful will provide some comfort to lenders to roll over existing debt.

However, it is in a catch-22 situation as it may need to finalise its interim financial statements before it can go to the market.

On Monday, Eskom said that it "remained committed to releasing these results on or before 31 January".

This was after the JSE had warned it would suspend trade in its listed bonds if it did not provide the market with the necessary information by the end of January.

JSE could suspend Eskom bonds by the end of January

Eskom’s interim results for the six months to the end of September needed to be published by December 31 to meet the JSE’s rules
Eskom mulls effect of lower tariff increase amid its weakening liquidity

The utility says it is reviewing and modelling the lower tariff and the possible effect it would have on the business and financial sustainability
Eskom continues to block Daniels in McKinsey-Trillian aftermath

The head of legal and compliance claims she was suspended for a letter of demand on global consultancy McKinsey and the Gupta-linked Trillian ...
WATCH: Is Eskom headed for a death spiral?

Piet van Staden spoke to Business Day TV about the financial viability of Eskom
