Eskom faces intensified scrutiny over Molefe's reappointment

Eskom is facing multipronged investigations into its reappointment of Brian Molefe as CEO, with Parliament’s public enterprises committee deciding on Tuesday to institute an urgent parliamentary inquiry into the matter.

The inquiry could be on the lines of the one into the SABC and may see Molefe being called to face questions in Parliament, of which he was a member until earlier this month.

The focus of disapproval is also turning towards Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown, who came in for a roasting by MPs, including by former finance minister Pravin Gordhan. They said her credibility was now at stake and that it appeared she had not exercised her oversight role properly.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Eskom faces range of Molefe investigations

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here: Subscribe

Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.