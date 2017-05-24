Companies / Energy

Eskom faces intensified scrutiny over Molefe's reappointment

The inquiry could be on the lines of the one into the SABC and may see Molefe answering to Parliament

24 May 2017 - 05:18
Brian Molefe. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Brian Molefe. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Eskom is facing multipronged investigations into its reappointment of Brian Molefe as CEO, with Parliament’s public enterprises committee deciding on Tuesday to institute an urgent parliamentary inquiry into the matter.

The inquiry could be on the lines of the one into the SABC and may see Molefe being called to face questions in Parliament, of which he was a member until earlier this month.

The focus of disapproval is also turning towards Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown, who came in for a roasting by MPs, including by former finance minister Pravin Gordhan. They said her credibility was now at stake and that it appeared she had not exercised her oversight role properly.

State’s anti-corruption task team probes Eskom’s coal deal with Gupta family

The task team’s co-chair and acting Hawks head, Yolisa Matakata, also told MPs that the task team was working on ‘the Nkandla investigation’
National
14 hours ago

It may be time for Eskom’s board to resign or be fired, says Pravin Gordhan

The former finance minister says the Eskom board acts with ‘extreme arrogance’ at times, which is ‘remarkable’, given that it is supposed to be ...
National
19 hours ago

'I did not anticipate the level of vitriol' - Read Lynne Brown's full statement on Molefe

'Having had the opportunity to properly appraise the issues I have decided that I will abide by the court’s decision on the legality of Mr Molefe’s ...
National
20 hours ago

