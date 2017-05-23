It may be time for Eskom’s board to resign or be fired, says Pravin Gordhan

He said the Eskom board sometimes acted with "extreme arrogance" which was "remarkable" when they were supposed to be serving a state institution.

The former minister’s comments were made during question time after Brown had made her statement about withdrawing her opposition to a court application by the DA to have Eskom CEO Brian Molefe’s appointment set aside.

Gordhan asked the board members who had instructed them to rehire Molefe, even though he said he did not believe he would get a truthful answer. He said Parliament needed to investigate whether the board had been forsaking its fiduciary duties and acting recklessly.

He also asked Brown if she had sought legal opinion about what she could or could not do regarding the reappointment of Molefe — an issue that was a labour-relations matter.

Gordhan wanted to know why Brown did not litigate on the matter and simply gave in.

The R30m payment to Molefe, which Brown said she wanted to avoid paying by getting him re-employed, was "a drop in the ocean", said Gordhan, making a comparison to what was currently being stolen.