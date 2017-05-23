Committee members dismissed Ngubane’s disclaimer‚ saying that those limitations did not apply to parliament.

Brown said she had been surprised by the level of opposition to Molefe’s comeback. She said even though she understood the controversy‚ Molefe had not been found guilty of any offence.

She also said that she believed the decision to allow him to return was legal.

But committee members from both the ruling party and the opposition were united in their objection to Brown and Ngubane’s explanations.

“You must not try to take us for a ride. There were interviews conducted for the appointment of Eskom CEO. Why? Because there was a vacancy that was created‚” said EFF MP Floyd Shivambu.

Various reasons have been offered for Molefe’s resumption of his Eskom job.

Molefe said in November last year that he was stepping down as Eskom CEO after he was implicated in a report on state capture by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

But since then Eskom has said that Molefe had left on early retirement. However‚ subsequent explanations have included that he was retrenched and that he had been on unpaid leave.

Brown said she had been “under the impression” that Molefe had resigned.

“This board needs the same TCP treatment given to SABC‚” said DA MP John Steenhuisen.

The SABC was given a grilling during a parliamentary inquiry broadcast on television last year. The inquiry revealed allegations of widespread irregularities and mismanagement. The board has since been replaced by an interim body.

The hearings continue.