DA asks why Eskom’s report on corruption has been in a vault since 2015

Eskom has not given credible reasons for keeping an allegedly damning report about corruption within its ranks under wraps.

That is the view of the DA, which is submitting an application under the Promotion of Access to Information Act to get a copy of the report by US multinational law firm Dentons.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Eskom’s board had been sitting on the report‚ which cost millions of rand to produce‚ for the past two years.

"The report has been kept in a vault since its completion in July 2015‚ fuelling suspicions of a cover-up of corruption by the utility’s leaders."