Themba Baloyi to become chair at Curro
The private school group announced a raft of changes to its leadership structure on Monday
22 April 2024 - 14:58
Themba Baloyi will become chair of Curro following the private school group’s AGM of shareholders in June, one in a raft of changes that the company will be making to its leadership structure.
On Monday, the group — worth R6bn on the JSE — announced the appointment of Baloyi, an independent nonexecutive director, as chair-elect to succeed outgoing chair Santie Botha, with effect from the conclusion of the AGM on June 12...
