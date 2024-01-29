Companies

Britannica Group files for US IPO

29 January 2024 - 16:55
by Niket Nishant
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 124RF/happywindow
Picture: 124RF/happywindow

Bengaluru — Britannica Group, the company behind the 250-year-old Encyclopaedia Britannica and the Merriam-Webster dictionary, said on Monday it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the US.

The number of shares to be sold in the IPO and the price range have not been determined, Britannica said. Apart from its two iconic publications, the Chicago-based company also offers digital courses and technology for multimedia learning in schools.

The Encyclopaedia Britannica was first published in 1768 in Edinburgh, Scotland and went digital-only more than a decade ago as the internet made its leather-bound reference guides redundant.

Merriam-Webster, first published in the early 19th century, has been one of the most popular reference tools in lexicography.

The company joins a number of firms looking to test investor appetite for new listings, as hopes of a soft landing grow.

Companies sometimes file confidentially for IPOs to keep their financial details private for longer. 

Reuters

Reddit plans to launch IPO in March, sources say

It would be the first IPO of a major social media company since Pinterest’s debut in 2019
Companies
1 week ago

Elon Musk wants more voting control at Tesla

CEO says without more stock he'll build AI and robotics products outside the EV manufacturer
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sars order will hit global expansion of most JSE ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Woolworths and Shoprite on course for market ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Call for expression of interest: SGB-Smit Power ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Anglo partners with GEM on electric-vehicle ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Mr Price posts bumper Christmas sales
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.