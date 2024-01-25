Bowler Metcalf poised for comeback
The company attributed its better performance to increased sales in its packaging segment
25 January 2024 - 20:31
Premium packaging specialist Bowler Metcalf says increased sales volumes in its packaging segment helped it stave off the effect of higher material costs in the second half of 2023.
This puts the firm back on a growth trajectory after a tough two years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.